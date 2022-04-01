2nd-generation KBO star thanks rookie phenom for bringing back father's memories

"For a rookie out of high school, Do-yeong has shown so much poise," Lee said of Kim during the annual KBO media day Thursday, two days before the start of the 2022 regular season. "Given how fast he is and how aggressive he is, he reminds me a lot of my father. There are many fans who've never seen my father play or who don't know anything about him, and I think Do-yeong has given them a chance to learn more about what my father did. As his son, I am really thankful, and I hope Do-yeong continues to play well."