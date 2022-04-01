Go to Contents
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight

08:36 April 01, 2022

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The government has decided to raise the private gathering size limit to 10 people and relax the business hour curfew on restaurants and cafes to midnight, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday.

The new social distancing rules will go into effect Monday for two weeks.

The decision to further relax antivirus curbs came as the country began to see a downward trend in new infections amid the omicron-fueled wave of the pandemic. The number of daily COVID-19 cases soared to as high as 621,197 on March 17.

