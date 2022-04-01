S. Korea's exports up 18.2 pct in March to all-time high on robust demand for chips
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 18.2 percent in March from a year earlier to reach the highest monthly figure ever on the back of brisk demand for chips and petroleum products, data showed Friday.
Outbound shipments stood at US$63.48 billion last month, up from $53.69 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
It is the highest tally since the ministry began compiling related data in 1956.
Imports surged 27.9 percent on-year to $63.62 billion, also recording a record monthly high amid high energy prices, leading the country to post a trade deficit of $140 million, the data showed.
