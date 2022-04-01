Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open lower on Ukraine, inflation risks

09:30 April 01, 2022

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Friday amid still ongoing tensions surrounding Ukraine and rising inflation risks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 21.6 points, or 0.78 percent, to trade at 2,736.05 points as of 9:15 a.m.

Stocks dropped as Russia's attack on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol fueled pessimism about the two country's peace talks.

Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.72 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 0.85 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver shed 0.59 percent, with battery heavyweight LG Energy Solution sliding 0.9 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics retreated 0.85 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,215.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.75 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK