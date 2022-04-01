Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #anti-disposable law #plastic cups

Use of disposable cups, items prohibited in cafes, restaurants

10:09 April 01, 2022

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The use of disposable items, such as single-use plastic cups and cutlery, is prohibited inside cafes and restaurants under a new environmental regulation that went into force Friday.

It marks a reinstatement of the environmental ministry's anti-disposable law that first went into effect in 2018. Its enforcement was temporarily lifted in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 amid concerns reusable cafe drinkware could be a source of virus infection.

The ministry has, however, decided to bring it back as the prolonged pandemic led to a surge of waste.

Under the latest regulation, 18 disposable items, including single-use serveware, cutlery, toothpicks and plastic tablecloths, are banned for use inside cafes and restaurants.

Cafes and restaurants are also prohibited from providing free plastic or other disposable bags, except paper bags.

Several new items, such as plastic straws, stir sticks and paper cups, will go into the prohibition list on Nov. 24, the ministry said.

A violation could lead to fines according to the frequency of infringement and the size of stores, but the ministry said it is planning to rely on administrative guidance and instruction, rather than penalties, to ensure compliance until the pandemic situation subsides.

Workers at a coffee house in central Seoul arrange reusable cups on March 31, 2022, one day ahead of the activation of a regulation banning the use of disposable items inside cafes and restaurants. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK