Yoon delegation to depart for U.S. Sunday
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- A delegation of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will leave for the United States on Sunday for a weeklong trip aimed at coordinating policy ahead of the launch of the new government, an official said Friday.
The seven-member delegation, led by Rep. Park Jin of Yoon's People Power Party, will hold meetings with U.S. government and congressional officials, as well as experts on alliance and security issues, Yoon's spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, said.
The delegation will meet with "key people in positions of responsibility" to conduct "practical policy consultations," Kim said when asked whether there are plans for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.
"We are focused on discussing policy and exploring areas of cooperation with our counterpart before President-elect Yoon's inauguration," she said.
The delegation also includes former Vice Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yong; Chung Jae-ho, a professor of political science and international relations at Seoul National University (SNU); Park Cheol-hee, a professor of the SNU Graduate School of International Studies; Pyo Se-woo, former defense attache at the South Korean Embassy in Washington; Yeon Won-ho, a researcher at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy; and Kang In-sun, the president-elect's spokesperson for foreign press.
