Incheon airport removes waiting zones for foreign arrivals under eased COVID-19 rules

11:36 April 01, 2022

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Incheon International Airport on Friday removed COVID-19 information desks and separate waiting zones for international travelers from the arrival halls in its two terminals as inbound travelers are now allowed to use public transportation.

Previously, those who arrived from abroad were only allowed to take quarantine taxis or personal vehicles to leave the airport, but the restriction on public transportation use was lifted Friday.

Booths for checking people's vaccination status, however, will remain in operation, officials said.

Workers remove quarantine facilities at the arrival hall of Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on April 1, 2022, as the airport returned to the pre-pandemic operational system. (Yonhap)

