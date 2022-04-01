Seoul stocks down late Fri. morning on Ukraine, inflation risks
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Friday morning amid still ongoing tensions surrounding Ukraine and rising inflation risks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had fallen 16.77 points, or 0.61 percent, to trade at 2,740.88 points as of 9:15 a.m.
After a lackluster start, stocks continued to remain bearish.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq retreated 1.54 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 1.56 percent, largely as Russia's attack on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol fueled pessimism about the two countries' peace talks.
Investors are also worried about the U.S. Federal Reserve's repeated signal for aggressive policy tightening.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.57 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 0.85 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver shed 0.88 percent, with battery heavyweight LG Energy Solution sliding 1.24 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics retreated 0.85 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,215.7 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.6 won from the previous session's close.
