S. Korea to sell 3.5 tln won in Treasury bills in April
15:00 April 01, 2022
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 3.5 trillion won (US$2.9 billion) worth of Treasury bills in April to support the government's fiscal spending, the finance ministry said Friday.
The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in four separate auctions this month, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Treasury bills are usually floated to raise money to cover short-term financial shortfalls and are generally sold with a maturity of less than a year.
