(2nd LD) 3 dead, 1 missing in collision, crash of 2 Air Force trainer jets
15:15 April 01, 2022
SACHEON, South Korea, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Two Air Force KT-1 trainer jets collided in midair and crashed in southern South Korea on Friday, leaving three pilots dead and another missing, officials said.
The jets went down in a rice paddy in Sacheon, about 300 km south of Seoul, at 1:36 p.m. after colliding with each other in midair during training, officials said.
No damage on the ground has been reported.
Over 30 firefighters and emergency responders were dispatched to the crash site.
