7th Ulju Mountain Film Festival kicks off 10-day run
ULSAN, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The Ulju Mountain Film Festival (UMFF) kicked off this year's celebrations Friday, bringing together a selection of over 148 nature- and adventure-themed international movies and documentaries.
Under the slogan "Always With You," the film festival, based in the mountainous county of Ulju in the southeastern city of Ulsan, began its 10-day run through April 10, with the opening ceremony held at UMFF Cinema of the Yeongnam Alps Welcome Center.
The 148 selected movies from 42 countries are shown in the Yeongnam Alps, with outdoor screenings at Starlight Camp. Among them, 44 films are also available on UMFF's online platform.
The price of online tickets is set at 5,000 won (US$4.10) each, while a single offline screening ticket costs 3,000 won, they said, asking audience members to check the screening schedules of their favorite films on the festival's website (www.umff.kr).
The American documentary film "The Alpinist," co-directed by Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen, opened the festival.
Of the submitted films, 30 works from 14 countries were selected for the international competition section, which is divided into three topics -- Alpinism & Climbing, Adventure & Exploration and Nature & People.
This year's UMFF has selected late mountaineer Kim Hong-bin as the recipient of the Special Achievement Award to commemorate his challenge and achievements.
Kim became the first disabled person to scale all 14 of the world's highest mountains, collectively called eight-thousanders, despite missing all 10 fingers. But he went missing after reaching the top of the 8,047-meter-high Broad Peak located in the Karakoram Range on the Pakistani-Chinese border.
The festival will close off this year's celebration with a screening of Andre Hormann and Katrin Milhahn's "Night Forest."
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)