Military reports 2,733 more COVID-19 cases
14:28 April 01, 2022
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 2,733 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 84,395.
The new cases included 1,858 from the Army, 326 from the Air Force, 257 from the Navy, 143 from the Marine Corps and 130 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 10 cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, seven from the ministry and two from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 14,668 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword