Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. leader urges 'ideological offensive' by propaganda officials
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took a commemorative photo in person with the participants of a workshop of the ruling party's propaganda officials and called for accelerated "revolution through a powerful ideological offensive," according to the country's state media Friday.
Apparently, Kim paid keen attention to the workshop, which opened in Pyongyang on Monday and brought together officials in the "information field" of the Workers' Party of Korea. He sent a letter to the attendees on the first day of the event and met with them for the photo session Thursday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
N. Korea calls on party officials to wipe out anti-socialist practices
SEOUL -- North Korea reiterated calls for the ruling party's propaganda officials to help weed out anti-socialist and non-socialist practices, as it wrapped up a three-day workshop, according to state media Thursday.
The workshop for officials in the information field of the ruling Workers' Party concluded the previous day with a study session on prioritizing ideological work as the "very core of the Party work," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
------------
Satellite imagery shows 'unusual' movement of N. Korean ballistic missile submarine: U.S. monitor
WASHINGTON -- New satellite imagery of Sinpo South Shipyard has shown "unusual movement" of North Korea's experimental ballistic missile submarine that may indicate a possible submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) test in the future, a U.S. monitor said Wednesday.
"Satellite image collected on March 22 shows unusual movement of the 8.24 Yongung (August 24th Hero) experimental ballistic missile submarine (SSBA) within the secure boat basin," Beyond Parallel, a project of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said in a report released on its website.
------------
N. Korea's human rights situation worsens amid pandemic: Amnesty Int'l
SEOUL -- The human rights situation in North Korea has worsened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with people's rights to free travel, health and food heavily restricted, the Seoul branch of Amnesty International said Tuesday.
North Korean defectors to South Korea totaled only 63 last year, the lowest number since official data became available in 2003, as the North kept its borders closed in a bid to fend off the pandemic, the rights group said.
------------
(LEAD) N.K. leader urges party officials to eradicate anti-socialist practices
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called on the ruling party's propaganda officials to wage a battle in rooting out "evil spirits" of anti-socialism and bring fundamental change in their ideological work, state media reported Tuesday.
In a letter sent to officials serving in the information field of the ruling Workers' Party (WPK) who were present at a workshop in Pyongyang the previous day, Kim stressed the need to "concentrate the ideological campaign on anti-socialist and non-socialist practice in a minute way," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
N. Korea opens photo exhibition marking decade of leader's rule
SEOUL -- North Korea has kicked off a photo exhibition commemorating a decade of its leader Kim Jong-un's rule, state media reported Monday, working up a festive mood ahead of major political anniversaries next month.
An opening ceremony for the exhibition marking 10 years since Kim took the helm of the nation opened in Pyongyang the previous day, according to the North's main newspaper Rodong Sinmun.
------------
(LEAD) N.K. leader says Pyongyang will further develop 'powerful strike means': state media
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed that his country will further develop a "powerful strike means" to reinforce national defense capabilities, state media reported Monday, days after Pyongyang claimed to have launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
Kim made the comments as he held a photo session with officials and scientists who contributed to the "successful" test-fire of the Hwasong-17 ICBM, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
