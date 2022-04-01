Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Minister stresses S. Korean military's 'accurate, swift' strike capabilities
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Suh Wook on Friday underscored South Korea's missile capabilities to "accurately and swiftly strike any targets in North Korea" amid tensions heightened by Pyongyang's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch last week.
Suh was attending a ceremony marking the reinforcement of the Army Missile Strategic Command in Wonju, 132 kilometers east of Seoul, as he ordered troops to maintain a "firm" readiness posture.
------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea seems to have fired Hwasong-15 ICBM last week, S. Korea's military tells lawmakers
SEOUL -- North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launched last week is assessed to be the same type it test-fired in 2017, Seoul's defense ministry told lawmakers here Tuesday, formally dismissing Pyongyang's claim that it was a brand-new one.
In a briefing to the National Assembly, the ministry said the ICBM in question is more similar to the Hwasong-15 missile than the newest Hwasong-17. It cited an analysis of the missile's flight characteristics and footage released by the North's state media.
------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea on alert for N. Korea's additional provocations
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry expressed concerns Monday about the possibility of an accidental clash with North Korea along their border, as Pyongyang is ratcheting up tensions with a series of major missile tests.
In a report to the National Assembly committee on foreign affairs and unification, the ministry said it will stay alert to prevent the occurrence of "accidental clashes" in the inter-Korean border areas, including around the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas.
