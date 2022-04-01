Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
COVAX cuts all COVID-19 vaccines allocated for N. Korea: global charity
SEOUL -- North Korea no longer has COVID-19 vaccines allocated for its people under the COVAX Facility initiative, an international group co-leading the vaccine-sharing program confirmed Friday.
The announcement came amid a protracted setback in shipment-related efforts apparently attributable to lack of cooperation from the country's reclusive regime.
Air Force chief to visit U.S. for talks on N.K. threats, space security
SEOUL -- South Korea's Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho will visit the United States next week for talks on security cooperation following North Korea's long-range missile launch last week, his office said Friday.
During his seven-day stay there starting Sunday, Park plans to meet key U.S. military officials in Washington and Colorado to reinforce the bilateral alliance and space security cooperation, according to the Air Force.
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States is closely monitoring North Korea for future provocations, a Department of State spokesperson said Thursday, amid reports that the recalcitrant country may be preparing for a possible nuclear test.
Ned Price also said the U.S. and its allies will work to hold North Korea accountable for any new provocations.
N. Korea resumes construction activity at nuclear test site: report
WASHINGTON -- North Korea has recently resumed construction activity at an underground nuclear test site north of Pyongyang, which suggests a possible nuclear test down the road, a news report said Thursday, citing unidentified U.S. officials.
"North Korea has recently resumed digging tunnels and construction activities at its underground nuclear test site, according to five US officials," CNN reported.
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
SEOUL -- The top military officials of South Korea and the United States have signed a document directing the update of joint wartime contingency plans, Seoul officials said Thursday, following North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch last week.
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and his U.S. counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley, inked the Strategic Planning Directive (SPD) during their talks in Hawaii on Wednesday (local time), according to South Korea's JCS.
USFK reveals special ops training following N.K. ICBM launch
SEOUL -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has revealed it conducted a special commando training earlier this month, in an apparent show of America's military might following North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch last week.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Special Operations Command Korea (SOCKOR) showed a set of photos depicting commandos engaging in what it termed "special forces readiness training."
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully test-fires solid-fuel space rocket: defense ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea successfully test-fired a solid-fuel space rocket Wednesday, the defense ministry said, following North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch last week.
The state-run Agency for Defense Development conducted the first such test at a testing site in Taean, 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul, to confirm capabilities of the homegrown space launch vehicle, according to the ministry.
U.S. still analyzing latest N. Korean missile test, but remains concerned
WASHINGTON -- The United States is still analyzing the nature of North Korea's last missile test that probably involved an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday, amid reports that Pyongyang may have falsely claimed success in developing a new ICBM.
John Kirby, however, said the U.S. continues to remain concerned about North Korea's efforts to advance its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.
S. Korean, U.S., Japanese nuclear envoys discuss N. Korea's ICBM test
SEOUL -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed Monday on the need for a firm response to North Korea's long-range missile testing last week, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, was having phone consultations with his American and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively.
(2nd LD) Yoon calls for closer coordination with U.S., Japan to counter N.K. nuclear threats
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday that South Korea, the United States and Japan should work closely together to convince North Korea that it has nothing to gain from its nuclear weapons.
Yoon made the remark during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Seoul Koichi Aiboshi, days after the North successfully test-fired a massive intercontinental ballistic missile last week in its biggest weapons test since 2017.
