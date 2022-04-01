Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 April 01, 2022

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

March 28 -- N.K. leader says Pyongyang will further develop 'powerful strike means': state media

29 -- N. Korea seems to have fired Hwasong-15 ICBM last week, S. Korea's military tells lawmakers

N.K. leader urges party officials to eradicate anti-socialist practices

30 -- S. Korea successfully test-fires solid-fuel space rocket: defense ministry

31 -- N. Korea calls on party officials to wipe out anti-socialist practices

S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update

April 1 -- N.K. leader urges 'ideological offensive' by propaganda officials

COVAX cuts all COVID-19 vaccines allocated for N. Korea: global charity
