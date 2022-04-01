Hyundai's March sales fall 17 pct amid chip shortage
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Friday its sales fell 17 percent last month from a year earlier, as a global chip shortage continued to affect its vehicles production and sales.
Hyundai Motor sold 313,926 vehicles in March, down from 378,246 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
"The company will readjust production schedules to minimize the impact of chip supply disruptions and the spread of the highly transmissible omicron virus variant on vehicle sales," the statement said.
Domestic sales declined 28 percent to 52,883 units from 73,810 during the period, while overseas sales were down 14 percent to 261,043 from 304,436, the statement said.
From January to March, sales fell 9.8 percent to 901,913 autos from 999,828 units during the same period of last year.
Hyundai has set a sales goal of 4.32 million units for this year, higher than the 3.89 million sold last year.
