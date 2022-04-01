Renault Korea's March sales rose 21 pct on strong exports
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Friday its vehicle sales rose 21 percent last month from a year earlier on increased exports.
Renault Korea sold 10,409 vehicles in March, up from 8,572 units a year earlier, as strong exports offset weak domestic sales, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 22 percent on-year to 4,464 units from 5,695, but exports jumped to 5,945 units from 2,877 on strong demand for its XM3 and QM6 SUV models, it said.
From January to March, sales soared 60 percent to 35,236 autos from 22,068 units during the same period of last year.
