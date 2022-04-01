Go to Contents
S. Korean, U.S. nuclear envoys to meet in Washington next week

16:52 April 01, 2022

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States will have a meeting in Washington D.C. next week to discuss regional security, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday, amid concerns about the possibility of North Korea carrying out additional provocative acts.

Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, plans to depart for the U.S. capital on Saturday for consultations with his American counterpart Sung Kim on Monday, according to the ministry.

Last week, the North test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile and speculation is rampant that it may be pushing for a nuclear test.

A Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is launched from Pyongyang International Airport on March 24, 2022, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

