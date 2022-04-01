U.N. adopts resolution on human rights abuses in North Korea
GENEVA/SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights abuses for the 20th consecutive year.
The 47-member council passed the resolution by consensus during its 49th session in Geneva.
South Korea participated in the adoption but did not co-sponsor it for the fourth consecutive year, in consideration of inter-Korean peace efforts, the foreign ministry said.
The resolution condemned the North's continued rights violations and highlighted worsening humanitarian conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It called on Pyongyang to cooperate with the international community to ensure COVID-19 vaccinations for its population and open borders to allow for the return of international organizations and diplomats.
The U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights was urged to strengthen its efforts on accountability, including monitoring, documentation and developing the information and evidence repository.
