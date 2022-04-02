(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 2)

But frequent reorganization can cause negative impacts on memory and learning in administrative organization and undermine policy making capabilities. A new government must set national tasks and can overhaul the administrative organization to carry out plans. But over-anxiousness to try to make an impression of a new government can lead to failures. Minimizing the revamp can help draw approval from the legislature. The Lee Myung-bak administration launched the Ministry of Knowledge Economy after adding IT industrial policy to the existing Ministry of Industry and Resources. The strange name made many foreigners wonder what the Ministry of Knowledge Economy really does. The title was scrapped five years later by the next government.