-- Yoon warns over intensifying conflict in transition period (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 4 killed in crash of 2 Air Force trainer jets (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon to announce Han Duk-su as prime minister nominee (Donga Ilbo)

-- End of social distancing measures looms (Segye Times)

-- Small- and medium-sized manufacturers suffer losses due to soaring raw material prices (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't eyes lifting social distancing measures 2 weeks later (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Progressive educators dream of job market that doesn't emphasize too much on education (Hankyoreh)

-- New KBO season opens (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't backtracks on plans to sell overseas mines amid rising raw material prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon to soon announce Han Duk-su as prime minister nominee (Korea Economic Daily)

