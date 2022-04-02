Explosive device found at construction site
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- Police and the military launched an investigation Saturday after an explosive device was found at a construction site in eastern Seoul.
The fire station in Seongdong-gu received a report at 9:22 a.m. that a bomb was discovered at an apartment reconstruction site in the district.
An excavator operator reportedly found the weapon buried about 5 meters underground.
Police immediately evacuated the workers and cordoned off the place.
"It appears to be a 155mm high explosive military bomb used during the Korean War (1950-53)," a police officer said.
"The risk of detonation has yet to be determined, and the authorities will closely examine the device after recovering it," he added.
(END)