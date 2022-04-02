Go to Contents
Explosive device found at construction site

15:07 April 02, 2022

SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- Police and the military launched an investigation Saturday after an explosive device was found at a construction site in eastern Seoul.

The fire station in Seongdong-gu received a report at 9:22 a.m. that a bomb was discovered at an apartment reconstruction site in the district.

An excavator operator reportedly found the weapon buried about 5 meters underground.

This photo shows an apartment reconstruction site in eastern Seoul, where an explosive device was found on April 2, 2022. (Yonhap)

Police immediately evacuated the workers and cordoned off the place.

"It appears to be a 155mm high explosive military bomb used during the Korean War (1950-53)," a police officer said.

"The risk of detonation has yet to be determined, and the authorities will closely examine the device after recovering it," he added.
