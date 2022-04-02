Military reports 2,510 more COVID-19 cases
15:17 April 02, 2022
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry on Saturday reported 2,510 additional COVID-19 cases in the military, raising the total caseload among service members to 86,905.
The new cases included 1,595 from the Army, 366 from the Air Force, 240 from the Navy, 159 from the Marine Corps and 128 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also one case from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and another from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 15,039 military personnel are under treatment.
