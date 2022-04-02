Wendy of K-pop girl group Red Velvet tests positive for COVID-19
19:12 April 02, 2022
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- Wendy of South Korean girl group Red Velvet has tested positive for the coronavirus, her management agency said Saturday.
"Wendy has completed her third COVID-19 vaccination," SM Entertainment said. "She is currently asymptomatic, and is quarantining in accordance with health authorities' regulations."
Seulgi, another member of the five-piece girl group, has been under quarantine since Wednesday. Three other members contracted the virus last month and have fully recovered.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword