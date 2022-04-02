Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #girl group-coronavirus

Wendy of K-pop girl group Red Velvet tests positive for COVID-19

19:12 April 02, 2022

SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- Wendy of South Korean girl group Red Velvet has tested positive for the coronavirus, her management agency said Saturday.

"Wendy has completed her third COVID-19 vaccination," SM Entertainment said. "She is currently asymptomatic, and is quarantining in accordance with health authorities' regulations."

Seulgi, another member of the five-piece girl group, has been under quarantine since Wednesday. Three other members contracted the virus last month and have fully recovered.

This undated file photo provided by SM Entertainment shows Wendy of South Korean girl group Red Velvet. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK