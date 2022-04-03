Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #prime minister

(3rd LD) Yoon nominates ex-PM Han for his first prime minister

15:37 April 03, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with nomination; CHANGES headline)

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday nominated former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as the first prime minister of his incoming government.

"I believe nominee Han Duck-soo is the right person to oversee and coordinate the Cabinet and carry out state affairs based on his abundant experience in both the private sector and government," Yoon said during a press conference flanked by Han.

This photo provided by the Korea International Trade Association shows former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Han, 72, has held a number of high positions in government, including finance minister, prime minister under former President Roh Moo-hyun and ambassador to the United States. In those capacities, he played a key role in negotiating a free trade agreement with the U.S.

Han's nomination was rumored for days, as his expertise in both trade and foreign affairs made him a suitable candidate to oversee Yoon's twin priorities of rebuilding the economy and bolstering national security.

Nominating Han was thought to have other benefits too.

He was born in Jeonju, a liberal stronghold, and served under two liberal presidents, Kim Dae-jung and Roh, which could reduce the chances of his nomination being opposed by the liberal Democratic Party.

Han also passed the National Assembly's vetting during the confirmation process for his nomination as prime minister in 2007.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK