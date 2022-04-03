Go to Contents
Daily infections below 300,000 for 3rd day

09:36 April 03, 2022

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 300,000 for the third consecutive day Sunday as the spread of the omicron variant slowed down after peaking out last month.

The country reported 234,301 new COVID-19 infections, including 22 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 13,874,216, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

A total of 306 died of COVID-19, raising the total deaths to 17,235. The number of critically ill patients fell to 1,128 Sunday from 1,165 a day earlier, the health agency said.

