(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 4)

In the lead-up to the March 9 election, Yoon promised proper compensation for the victims' families. He needs to make sure that compensation will be paid soon in accordance with a revision to the special law on the massacre which was passed through the National Assembly in February. After his May 10 inauguration, he is expected to attend a memorial marking the 42nd anniversary of the pro-democracy uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju which began on May 18, 1980. Yoon and his conservative People Power Party (PPP) should re-evaluate the uprising in ways that can bring the people together to create a better future for the nation.

