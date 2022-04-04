(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 4)

One of the most urgent challenges for Korea's presidential system is how to delegate the mighty presidential power to the prime minister and other ministers. Fortunately, the press conference held on Sunday by Yoon and Han suggests consensus on the issue. After a three-hour meeting on Saturday, the prime minister-nominee said he was entrusted by Yoon with a considerable portion of presidential power. In contrast, the Moon Jae-in Blue House got involved in appointing not only director-level officials in the government but also heads of agencies controlled by ministries. We welcome Yoon's determination to respect opinions of ministers.