Asiana resumes route to Hawaii as travel curbs eased
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier, said Monday it has resumed flights to Hawaii as authorities eased travel curbs this month.
Asiana reopened its Incheon-Honolulu route on Sunday, 25 months after its suspension in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The flight resumption comes as fully vaccinated South Korean passengers are now exempt from a seven-day self-quarantine, which went into effect Friday, when they return to the country.
Asiana plans to operate three flights a week -- on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays -- to absorb pent-up travel demand, the company said in a statement.
