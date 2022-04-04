Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KOSPI #stock market

Seoul stocks open lower amid uncertainty over Ukraine crisis

09:35 April 04, 2022

SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Monday as investors unloaded large-cap shares, including tech issues, amid lingering uncertainties over the Ukraine crisis and inflation.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 11.51 points, or 0.42 percent, to trade at 2,728.34 points as of 9:15 a.m.

Investors took to the sidelines as the ongoing crisis surrounding Ukraine has deepened concerns over soaring energy prices and inflation. Moscow said Sunday that it attacked and destroyed key energy facilities in Ukraine.

Most major shares traded lower, with tech, auto and bio shares leading the decline.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.58 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 0.43 percent.

Key battery maker LG Energy Solution went down 0.47 percent, and bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics skidded 2.07 percent.

No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 1.4 percent and its affiliate Kia Corp. shed 0.4 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,218.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.4 won from the previous session's close.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK