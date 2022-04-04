(LEAD) FTC chief to attend antitrust regulators' meeting online despite biz trip to U.S.
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust chief has left for the United States to attend a global meeting of regulatory authorities this week but will have to join it only online as the host has canceled face-to-face sessions due to the pandemic, her office said Monday.
Joh Sung-wook, chairperson of the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), is supposed to take part in the Enforcers Summit on Monday (U.S. time) to be co-hosted by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department (DOJ), according to the FTC.
But upon arrival, she was informed that the organizer has decided to hold the meeting online, not in a face-to-face manner, as some key participants were infected with COVID-19, it added.
Due to changes in schedule, it has become uncertain whether Joh will be able to meet with Lina M. Khan, chair of the U.S. antitrust body.
The FTC earlier said the participants are expected to review the effectiveness of enforcement means for competition law and discuss ways to modernize merger guidelines in response to fast changes in the digitalized and platform-based economy.
