Two Koreas hold daily liaison call despite Pyongyang's renewed threat
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- South and North Korea had their regular phone call via the liaison hotlines Monday morning, an official at Seoul's unification ministry said, despite Pyongyang's warning at the weekend of serious consequences.
"South and North Korea's daily call at 9 a.m. took place normally via the inter-Korean liaison office," the official said.
Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, strongly criticized South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook for mentioning the country's "preemptive strike" capabilities. She even described him as a "senseless and scum-like guy," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
Kim added that Pyongyang will "reconsider a lot of things concerning South Korea."
Pak Jong-chon, the North's top military official, also warned that Pyongyang will "mercilessly" direct all its military force into destroying major targets in the South in case of a preemptive strike.
Last Friday, Suh stated that his troops have the capabilities to "accurately and swiftly" strike the origin of North Korea's missile firing as well as command and support facilities in the case of clear signs of a launch toward the South.
