SK On localizes battery management chip supply
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery maker SK On Co. said Monday it has jointly developed a battery monitoring chip with a local startup in a move that helps ensure a stable supply of the key component in the battery management for automotive and other devices.
The co-development of the battery monitoring integrated circuit (BMIC) with Autosilicon, a South Korean chip developer for electrical equipment, will also help SK On boost the performance and safety of its battery products, the battery maker said in a release.
The BMIC is a crucial part in the battery management system for lithium-ion cells to monitor and control the voltage, temperature and performance of critical functions, such as cell balancing, to ensure that the battery works under the right operating conditions.
The battery management system is used in electric vehicles, power infrastructure, like the energy storage system, and also increasingly in consumer products.
The BMIC co-developed with its partner has earned an Automotive Safety Integrity Level-D, the highest in safety classification for road vehicles defined by in the International Organization for Standardization, SK On said.
The co-development will also help reduce its dependency on imports and guarantee a stable domestic supply of the battery monitoring chip, SK On added.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)