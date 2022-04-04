Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections fall to 6-week low; concerns linger amid eased restrictions
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases dropped to the lowest tally in six weeks Monday, but there are lingering concerns of another spike over the eased virus curbs.
The country reported 127,190 new COVID-19 infections, including 15 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 14,001,406, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea urges N. Korea to stop escalating tensions
SEOUL -- The South Korean government called Monday on North Korea to refrain from escalating tensions in the region, responding to the latest statement, directed at Seoul, by Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korea's leader.
"The Ministry of Unification clearly points out that North Korea should not cause additional tension on the Korean Peninsula in any case," the ministry's spokesperson Lee Jong-joo told a regular press briefing.
-----------------
BTS fails to win Grammy for second consecutive year
SEOUL -- K-pop juggernaut BTS has failed to take home an honor at the Grammy Awards, one of the biggest U.S. music awards, for the second consecutive year.
BTS was nominated for best pop duo or group performance with its megahit "Butter" for the 64th Grammy Awards but left the ceremony empty-handed on Sunday (U.S. time).
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon to announce Cabinet lineup by end of next week
SEOUL -- The incoming government of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is trying to announce the lineup of the new Cabinet by the end of next week, his spokesperson said Monday, amid speculation Reps. Park Jin and Cho Tae-yong are being considered for foreign minister.
Both Park and Cho of Yoon's People Power Party are in the United States this week as part of a delegation to coordinate foreign and security policy ahead of Yoon's inauguration. If one is nominated foreign minister, the other could be tapped as the next ambassador to the U.S., sources said.
-----------------
Yoon's wife considering commencing public activity ahead of husband's inauguration
SEOUL -- Kim Keon-hee, the wife of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, is considering commencing public activity ahead of her husband's inauguration in May after keeping a low profile for months, officials said Monday.
Kim has stayed out of public view since she came under attack for various charges of misconduct, including allegations she lied on her resume when applying for jobs, even after her husband's election victory last month.
-----------------
Listed firms' on-year net profit jumps 160 pct in 2021
SEOUL -- The net profit of listed firms on South Korean main bourse expanded 160.56 percent last year despite the pandemic, the bourse operator said Monday.
The consolidated net profit of 595 firms listed on the benchmark KOSPI totaled 156.6 trillion won (US$128.6 billion) in 2021, up from 60.1 trillion won the previous year, according to the data compiled by the Korea Exchange (KRX).
-----------------
Gyeonggi gov't building raided over Lee wife's alleged misuse of government credit card
SUWON -- Police on Monday raided the Gyeonggi provincial government building as part of an investigation into allegations that the wife of former ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung misused a local government credit card when Lee was governor.
Kim Hye-kyung, Lee's wife, came under fire weeks ahead of the March 9 presidential election following revelations that she used a credit card of the Gyeonggi government for personal shopping and eating. Lee was Gyeonggi governor from 2018-2021.
