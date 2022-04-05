N.K. leader's sister says S. Korean minister's comments on 'preemptive strike' was 'irretrievable mistake'
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday slammed South Korea's defense chief for talk of "preemptive strike" capabilities, calling it a "irretrievable" mistake.
The statement from Kim Yo-jong, her second release this week, comes after South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook said that his troops have the capabilities to "accurately and swiftly" strike the origin of a North Korean missile launch as well as the command and support facilities involved in the case of any clear signs of a possible launch against South Korea.
"In case South Korea opts for military confrontation with us, our nuclear
combat force will have to inevitably carry out its duty," she said in the statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.
