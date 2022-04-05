(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 5)

Given this, the formation of a new Cabinet will be the first litmus test for the Yoon administration. It is necessary to pick capable figures who can meet the people's aspirations for a better future. As both Yoon and Han promised to strengthen national integration and cooperation with the opposition, they should pursue "inclusive politics" to embrace all people regardless of their political persuasion. Collaboration with the DPK, in particular, is a must for the new administration to get off to a good start.

