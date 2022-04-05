Seoul stocks down late Tue. morning on inflation, rate hike woes
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded a tad lower late Tuesday morning amid lingering concerns over interest hikes to curb inflation and the ongoing crisis surrounding Ukraine.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had fallen 3.31 points, or 0.12 percent, to trade at 2,754.59 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened a tad higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, but fell to negative terrain as concerns have grown over inflation and its possible impacts on corporate profits and the economic growth.
South Korea's consumer prices grew 4.1 percent in March from a year earlier, marking the fastest price growth in more than 10 years due mainly to soaring global energy prices amid global supply disruptions by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Eyes are on the Bank of Korea's rate-setting meeting scheduled for next week. The central bank has raised the key interest rate three times since August last year to tame inflation.
Steel and big-cap tech shares traded lower on profit-taking.
Major chipmaker SK hynix fell 0.85 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO Holdings lost 1.7 percent. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics remained unchanged.
But shares of battery makers rose to limit the fall on the back of Tesla's strong quarterly performance.
Major battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 1.03 percent, and Samsung SDI climbed 3.08 percent. LG Chem surged 2.47 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,214.0 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.4 won from the previous session's close.
