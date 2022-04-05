BOK chief nominee reports 4.2 bln won in assets
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Rhee Chang-yong, the nominee for chief of the Bank of Korea (BOK), has reported 4.2 billion won (US$3.46 million) in assets ahead of his confirmation hearing.
According to the hearing request submitted Monday to the National Assembly, Rhee and his wife have about 2.76 billion won in real estate, 1.38 billion won in bank deposits, and a car worth 28.09 million won.
Their property includes an apartment, a leasehold, a rural field and a shopping mall.
He was exempted from military service after a knee surgery and has no records of crimes and tax delinquency.
President Moon Jae-in on March 23 nominated Rhee, then director of the Asia and Pacific department at the International Monetary Fund, to replace Lee Ju-yeol as governor of the central bank
The presidential office sent the hearing request Monday. The National Assembly is required to finish the hearing process within 20 days after receiving the request.
Born in 1960, Rhee majored in economics at Seoul National University (SNU) and received a Ph.D. in economics at Harvard University.
Rhee previously worked as a professor at SNU, vice chief of the Financial Services Commission and chief economist at the Asian Development Bank.
