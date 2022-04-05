Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
SEOUL -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said South Korea is no match for her nuclear-armed country, as she reiterated Pyongyang's position that Seoul is not a "principal enemy," according to state media Tuesday.
Kim Yo-jong again took issue with the South Korean defense chief's talk in public last week of his troops' "preemptive strike" capabilities, boasting repeatedly about Pyongyang's nuclear combat force.
(LEAD) U.S. agrees on need to upgrade alliance with S. Korea: Seoul delegate
WASHINGTON -- The United States agrees on the need to expand and upgrade its bilateral alliance with South Korea, the head of a South Korean delegation sent by President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday.
Rep. Park Jin of Yoon's People Power Party said the U.S. side has also agreed on the need to reactivate the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG).
(LEAD) S. Korean, U.S. nuclear envoys agree to push for new UNSC resolution on N. Korea
WASHINGTON -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States on Monday agreed to jointly push for a new U.N. Security Council resolution against North Korea over its recent series of ballistic missile launches.
They also reaffirmed their condemnation of the missile launches as serious violations of existing UNSC resolutions.
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections jump to over 260,000
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases jumped to over 260,000 on Tuesday as the spread of the omicron variant slowed down after peaking out last month.
The country reported 266,135 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total caseload to 14,267,401, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(2nd LD) S. Korea to expand fuel tax cuts amid surging energy prices
SEJONG -- South Korea will expand tax cuts on fuel consumption as part of efforts to ease inflation pressure that has been building up amid surging energy prices, the country's top economic policymaker said Tuesday.
The government will expand fuel tax cuts from the current 20 percent to 30 percent from early May to end-July as the Russia-Ukraine war has sent crude oil and other commodity prices even higher, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki told an anti-inflation meeting.
(3rd LD) Soaring energy costs push up inflation growth to over 4 pct in March
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer prices grew more than 4 percent for the first time in more than 10 years in March as energy prices jumped amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, data showed Tuesday.
The consumer prices rose 4.1 percent last month from a year earlier, accelerating from a 3.7 percent on-year gain in February, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
N. Korea has large arsenal of 'theater-class' missiles: U.S. commander
SEOUL -- North Korea has a large number of "theater-class" missiles with a desire to develop a "credible" missile threat, a U.S. commander has said, casting the recalcitrant regime as a strategic security challenge.
Adm. Charles Richard, head of the U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), made the assessment in a written statement to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense prior to a closed-door hearing on Tuesday (U.S. time).
Anchor-turned-lawmaker Bae named new spokesperson for Yoon
SEOUL -- A first-term lawmaker has been named a new spokesperson for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday after Yoon's current spokesperson decided to run for governor of Gyeonggi Province in the June local elections.
Outgoing spokesperson Rep. Kim Eun-hye said during a press briefing that Rep. Bae Hyun-jin of the People Power Party (PPP) will succeed her as spokesperson.
