Military reports 1,927 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 1,927 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 92,526.
The new cases included 1,130 from the Army, 296 from the Air Force, 175 from the Navy, 174 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 137 from the Marine Corps.
There were also seven cases from the ministry, six from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and two from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 12,942 military personnel are under treatment.
The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), meanwhile, said 675 more people in its affiliated community have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.
The latest USFK tally raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 8,697.
