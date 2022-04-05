BTS may perform at Yoon's inauguration ceremony
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- The chief of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inaugural ceremony committee said Tuesday that the committee was discussing a possible performance by K-pop sensation BTS at the May 10 ceremony.
Park Joo-sun, who is in charge of Yoon's inauguration preparations, told KBS radio that, "We're discussing that now," when asked whether BTS was preparing to perform at the inaugural ceremony.
Last Saturday, officials of Yoon's transition team visited Hybe, the agency of BTS.
Presidential transition committee chief Ahn Cheol-soo said the visit was aimed at listening to what the new administration can do for start-ups and entertainment businesses.
Park indicated that the inaugural ceremony committee could invite former President Park Geun-hye to the ceremony.
Yoon has said he wants to meet with Park before the inaugural ceremony.
"Regardless of that, I think we will proceed with the invitation process as a matter of courtesy," the chief of Yoon's inaugural ceremony committee said.
