Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:56 April 06, 2022

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- Inflation tops 4 pct for 1st time in over 10 years in March (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- With no change in wages, high inflation weighs on people's livelihoods (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon to abolish posts of policy chief, secretaries of jobs and civil affairs secretary at Cheong Wa Dae (Donga Ilbo)
-- Kim Yo-jong makes first mention of 'nuclear force' in apparent bid to tame Yoon (Seoul Shinmun)
-- National liabilities top 2,000 tln won; incoming gov't faces task of improving fiscal soundness (Segye Times)
-- Consumer inflation jumps 4.1 pct in March (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Inflation growth tops 4 pct; more price pressure expected (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Inflation growth breaks 4 pct level (Hankyoreh)
-- Incheon, South Jeolla Province rank 1st in terms of competitiveness of regional cities, provinces (Hankook Ilbo)
-- COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai deepens logistics disruptions (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Facility investment falls 50 pct on-year in 1st quarter (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Consumer prices rise above 4 pct (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- US agrees to upgrade strategic alliance with Korea: Yoon's delegation (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korea's harsh rhetoric seen as attempt to tame S. Korea (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK