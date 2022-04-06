Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #COVID-19 #deaths #new cases #virus #coronavirus

S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 2nd day

09:38 April 06, 2022

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained in the 200,000s for the second straight day on Wednesday, as the spread of the omicron variant has slowed down after peaking last month.

The country reported 286,294 new COVID-19 infections, including 22 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 14,553,644, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The daily tally remained below the 300,000s for the sixth consecutive day.

The death toll from COVID-19 came to 18,033, up 371 from Sunday, the KDCA said.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 1,128, up 7 from the previous day.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK