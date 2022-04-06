(LEAD) Yoon says he will upgrade relations with Germany
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday he plans to upgrade relations with Germany as he met with the country's top envoy to Seoul.
Yoon noted during the meeting with Amb. Michael Reiffenstuel that Germany is South Korea's biggest trading partner among the member states of the European Union.
"I plan to further upgrade our cooperative relations with Germany," he said at his office, noting that Germany has contributed greatly to South Korea's economic and scientific development since the 1960s.
Yoon thanked Reiffenstuel for the congratulatory message sent by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier upon his election.
"Germany hopes our bilateral relationship will develop further during your presidency and hopes the relationship with not only Germany but also the EU will develop," the ambassador said.
The two exchanged pleasantries on their common background in law. Yoon was a prosecutor-general before being elected president, while Reiffenstuel studied law before entering the foreign service.
"I think legal professionals have a similar way of thinking," the ambassador remarked.
In previewing the meeting, Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said the two were expected to discuss bilateral cooperation on a range of issues, including climate change and North Korea.
"Germany is a key friend that almost exclusively shares the unique experience of division with us and has shared the core values of a liberal democracy and a market economy," she said during a press briefing earlier Wednesday.
"They will discuss their response to the North Korean nuclear issue, as well as global issues of interest, such as climate change, new and renewable energy and future industries, such as science and technology."
