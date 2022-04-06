Seoul stocks down late Wed. morning on Fed's hawkish stance, supply chain woes
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning as investors worried about the U.S. central bank's more aggressive monetary tightening and supply chain disruptions stemming from China's antivirus lockdown.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 24.50 points, or 0.89 percent, to trade at 2,734.70 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened lower and extended losses, as U.S. Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard, who is also the Fed vice chair nominee, warned of stronger actions regarding rate hikes to curb inflation. She also hinted at a balance sheet reduction starting next month.
Concerns have also grown over further disruptions of global supply chains, as China extended a lockdown in Shanghai amid soaring virus cases. The restrictions were imposed from March 28 and supposed to be lifted Tuesday.
On the Seoul bourse, most big-cap shares traded lower, with tech and chemical firms leading the fall.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.72 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix tumbled 3.0 percent.
Major battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 1.34 percent, and Samsung SDI went down 0.33 percent. LG Chem decreased 1.48 percent.
Financial firms, however, traded higher on hope for better earnings on possible rate hikes.
KB Financial Group rose 0.17 percent, and Shinhan Financial Group jumped 0.99 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,221.50 won against the U.S. dollar, down 8.8 won from the previous session's close.
