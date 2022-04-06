NC Dinos set KBO futility record to start season as pitching rules early

The Dinos have scored a grand total of two runs to lose their first three games of the new Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season. They batted .077 (7-for-91) in those three games. According to Sports 2i, the official statistics provider for the KBO, the Dinos are the first team in league history to hit below .100 in the first three games of a season. For a team that signed two of the KBO's best contact hitters in free agency last winter, this is far from an ideal start.

