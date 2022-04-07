(LEAD) U.S. reinvigorating trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan to promote security: Sherman

"The transition team for President-elect Yoon of South Korea is here, and this is very much up in part of their discussions with everyone with whom they have met, which is to ensure that we take some strong action to let the North know that they can't just keep doing this without any consequences, that we take actions that show we have a credible deterrence against any attack by North Korea," she said, referring to the U.S.-South Korea policy consultation delegation sent by President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.