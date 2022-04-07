U.S. urges N. Korea to engage in dialogue, says is prepared to discuss 'any concerns'
WASHINGTON, April 6 (Yonhap) -- The United States strongly urged North Korea to return to dialogue on Wednesday, saying it is prepared to discuss "any concerns" the reclusive nation may have.
Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for North Korea, said he "sincerely" wishes Pyongyang will respond positively, noting the North has yet to respond to any U.S. overtures.
"The DPRK finds itself isolated in unprecedented ways. (It) has shut itself off during the COVID pandemic. Only the resumption of diplomacy can break this isolation, and only then can we pick up the important work that has been done before -- building on the Singapore Jones statement," Kim said in a telephonic press briefing, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"We will continue to reach out with a sincere commitment to diplomacy. I sincerely hope this message will make its way to Pyongyang and that they will respond positively," he added.
