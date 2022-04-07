Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon's push for extra budget, eased lending hits snag over high inflation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cabinet approves 36 billion won in reserve government funds for presidential office relocation to Yongsan in May (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon says inflation top priority of new gov't (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea and 10 other nations to join IPEF, which aims to counter China (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon gov't faces challenges of curbing inflation, spurring economy (Segye Times)
-- Kwon Chun-taek strong candidate for state spy agency head (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Let's remove outmoded, unnecessary official residences (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- PM nominee Han received 600 mln won as rent from two U.S. firms while serving as high-ranking trade official (Hankyoreh)
-- Time is ripe to return to normalcy! (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Transition team vows overhaul of real estate taxes (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon government's excessive personnel decisions in state-run research institutes (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Flight schedules quickly returning to normal (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Russian forces pound key cities as West prepares new sanctions (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon's US delegation discusses extended deterrence, summit (Korea Times)
